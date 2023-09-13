Television | Spoilers

Jordan rushes to the police station to file a complaint, alleging that Elahi, who is already married to him, is marrying Jahaan in Colors show Junooniyatt produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment.

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey under the banner of Dreamiyata Entertainment, has seen major drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Jahaan (Ankit Gupta) thinks about Husna’s words wherein she reveals that Elahi is still in love with him. Soon, Elahi comes to meet him and it starts raining. Elahi asks Jahaan to join him for a dance in the rain. The two get romantic and share sizzling moments. Elahi also asks Jahaan about his feelings and the latter confesses his love for her.

During the Sangeet ceremony, Jordan cleverly diffuses the tension by explaining that “EJ” stands for Elahi and Jahaan. He then dances to the ‘Firecracker’ song while keeping his eyes on Elahi. Dolly meets with the ancestral pandit to arrange the wedding rituals for Jahaan and Elahi, leaving the couple shocked when they overhear this conversation. During the mehendi ceremony, while applying mehendi on Elahi’s (Neha Rana) palm instead of Jahaan, Jordan’s (Gautam Vig) name gets written. In shock, Dolly says that it’s a bad omen.

In tonight’s episode, during the Jaimala ceremony, tensions escalate with every passing moment, irking Jordan. Just as the fake pandit is about to commence the pooja, the ancestral Panditji unexpectedly arrives, leaving everyone in shock. Meanwhile, Jordan rushes to the police station to file a complaint, alleging that Elahi, who is already married to him, is marrying Jahaan.

Junooniyatt Ep 152 12th September 2023 Written Episode Update

Will Jordan be able to stop Jahaan and Ilahi from getting married to each other in real?