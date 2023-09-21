Television | Spoilers

Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan pledges to win back Elahi

Jordan dances with a cardboard cut-out of Elahi, then abruptly drops it on the bed. He later burns the cut-out, promising Maheep that he will win Elahi back in Colors show Junooniyatt produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment.

Author: Manisha Suthar
21 Sep,2023 11:16:36
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan pledges to win back Elahi 853718

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey under the banner of Dreamiyata Entertainment, has seen major drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Jordan, who’s married to Elahi, fears that he will lose his wife to Jahaan and hence, he astonishes Dolly by revealing the truth about his relationship with Elahi.

Dolly gets angry at Maheep and Inder for lying about Jordan and Elahi’s wedding. When Maheep and Inder ask Jordan to leave the house, Dolly stops him. Instead, Dolly throws Elahi out of the house with her bags. Elahi pleads Dolly to listen to his plea. However, Dolly asks her to leave and never returns.

In tonight’s episode, the family watches as Elahi crosses the threshold. On the other hand, in his room, Jordan dances with a cardboard cut-out of Elahi, then abruptly drops it on the bed. He later burns the cut-out, promising Maheep that he will win Elahi back. Meanwhile, Elahi consults a lawyer about her divorce from Jordan, who suggests filing a domestic violence complaint. She contacts Jordan and asks him when he will be giving her divorce. Jordan asks her to come to the Chappar Mela to see Jahaan’s true colours. Elahi arrives at the mela, unaware of the impending danger.

Junooniyatt Ep 158 20th September 2023 Written Episode Update

Dolly gets angry at Maheep and Inder for lying about Jordan and Elahi’s wedding. When Maheep and Inder ask Jordan to leave the house, Dolly stops him. Instead, Dolly throws Elahi out of the house with her bags

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Comment Box

Related Post

Junooniyatt spoiler: Dolly kicks Elahi out of the house 853460
Junooniyatt spoiler: Dolly kicks Elahi out of the house
#GaneshChaturthi2023: We have a grand decor set up for Ganpati Bappa with real flowers: Indira Krishnan 853381
#GaneshChaturthi2023: We have a grand decor set up for Ganpati Bappa with real flowers: Indira Krishnan
Exclusive: Nasirr Khan joins the cast of Siddharth Kumar Tewary's Colors show Chand Jalne Laga 853293
Exclusive: Nasirr Khan joins the cast of Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Colors show Chand Jalne Laga
Ganpati Bappa has always been kind to me: Anchal Sahu 853294
#GaneshChaturthi2023: Ganpati Bappa has always been kind to me: Anchal Sahu
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Didun exposes Neerja's identity to the Bagchis 853077
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Didun exposes Neerja’s identity to the Bagchis
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Didun gets to know of Abeer's well-being; wants Neerja back 852135
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Didun gets to know of Abeer’s well-being; wants Neerja back

Latest Stories

Anupamaa Spoiler: Truth Out!! Anuj is the son of Malti Devi 853719
Anupamaa Spoiler: Truth Out!! Anuj is the son of Malti Devi
Here’s how Rashami Desai, Rubina Dilaik and Shehnaaz Gill are elevating their glam in one-shoulder outfits 853656
Here’s how Rashami Desai, Rubina Dilaik and Shehnaaz Gill are elevating their glam in one-shoulder outfits
Trade Talk: The Ladies Battle It Out This Week 853714
Trade Talk: The Ladies Battle It Out This Week
Sai Pallavi NOT Married to Director Rajkumar Periasamy; Rumours Related To Her Marriage Squashed Here 853711
Sai Pallavi NOT Married to Director Rajkumar Periasamy; Rumours Related To Her Marriage Squashed Here
Jaane Jaan, Kareena Is Dazzling In Her Murderous Avatar 853709
Jaane Jaan, Kareena Is Dazzling In Her Murderous Avatar
Oscar For Jawaan? Director Atlee Needs To Get Real 853704
Oscar For Jawaan? Director Atlee Needs To Get Real
Read Latest News