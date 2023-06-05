ADVERTISEMENT
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan vents out his frustration on Maheep in jail

Jordan vents out his frustration on Maheep. He mentions that the arrest destroys his career and life. Jordan also reveals that his wedding with Elahi is also doubtful now in Colors show Junooniyatt

Author: Manisha Suthar
05 Jun,2023 16:57:52
Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, is leaving no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. According to the storyline, Elahi questions Jahaan about his hatred toward Jordan. Jahaan opens up about Jordan’s true intentions, but Elahi reassures him that Maheep is behind all the schemes, urging him not to worry. During Elahi and Jahaan’s sangeet function, Maheep and her entire family make their entry.

Elahi’s father suffers a heart attack during Elahi and Jahaan’s sangeet function. The family gets shocked and goes to his aid. However, after a while, he recovers, and Elahi heaves a sigh of relief. Soon, a team of police enters the venue with Jordan’s arrest warrant. The latter gets shocked and tries to speak to the police. However, the inspector arrests Jordan and takes Jordan along with him.

In the coming episode, Maheep goes to the police station to meet her son Jordan after his arrest. Jordan vents out his frustration on Maheep. He mentions that the arrest destroys his career and life. Jordan also reveals that his wedding with Elahi is also doubtful now. Jordan asks his mother to kill him instead of facing humiliation.

OMG! What will happen next? Will Jordan get bail?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

