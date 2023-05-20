'Ghum Hai Kissikey Pyaar Mein' fame Ayesha Singh is raising heat in golden shimmery dress, we are in love

Ayesha Singh keeps her golden glam on point, as she gets her retro fashion in shimmers. The actress shared a photodump on her social media handle, giving us nothing but goals

Ayesha Singh, a fashion maven with an impeccable sense of style, effortlessly blends sophistication with contemporary elegance, leaving onlookers captivated. Whether gracing the red carpet, attending exclusive events, or sharing her awe-inspiring looks on social media, she fearlessly breaks barriers and establishes a new benchmark for fashion excellence.

And here’s how the actress has stunned her fans to the core with her preppy looks in golden shimmery outfits. The pictures are leaving us all glued to her style. Check below-

Ayesha Singh styles up in gold

The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a set of pictures on her social media handle. In the stunning set of moments, we can see Ayesha wearing a spectacular co-Ords in glittering golden. The actress completed the glittery golden look in her sheer ruffled gold top and shimmery trouser pants. She ornamented it off with her long wavy hair and bold makeup.

Check out the pictures below-

About Ghum Hai Kissikey Pyaar Mein

“Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein” is a popular Indian television show that has garnered a massive fan following since its premiere. It is a captivating drama series that delves into the complexities of relationships, love, and sacrifice.

The show revolves around the lives of Virat Chavan, a dedicated police officer, and Sai Joshi, a headstrong young woman with aspirations of becoming a doctor. Their paths cross when Sai enters the Chavan household as Virat’s arranged bride. However, their journey is far from conventional as they navigate through various trials and tribulations.