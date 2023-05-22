Junooniyatt spoiler: Maheep makes a big promise to Jordan

Jordan expresses his desire to possess Elahi and marry her within 10 days.

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment, has seen engaging drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Jordan attempts to dance with Elahi, but Jahaan intervenes, not letting him do so. During a partner-changing dance, Elahi and Jahaan dance together. However, when Jordan tries to talk to Elahi again, his sister pulls him away to dance with her. Later, Maheep plans to make Elahi fall by dropping oil on the stairs. As Elahi heads down the stairs, Jahaan saves her from falling on the oily surface. Maheep gets upset after her plan fails.

In the coming episode, Jahaan is unexpectedly guided to sit on the wheel, where he sees Elahi and initially believes she is a figment of his imagination. Mistakenly confessing his feelings to her, Jahaan pours his heart out. Elahi listens attentively and informs Jahaan about the duet round in the GIV finals, asking him to be her partner. Jahaan agrees but emphasizes that her apology is what truly matters to him. Eventually, Jahaan realizes that Elahi is not a mere figment of his imagination as she holds onto him for balance. Overwhelmed with love, Jahaan pleads for Elahi’s forgiveness and confesses his feelings by climbing onto the wheel.

Later, Jordan, consumed by sadness due to Elahi’s revelations, indulges in reckless driving. However, Maheep reaches Jordan, and he expresses his desire to possess Elahi and marry her within 10 days. Maheep promised Jordan to facilitate his marriage to Elahi within 10 days.

Whose wishes will come true, Jahaan and Elahi or Jordan?

