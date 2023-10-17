Television | Spoilers

It is finally revealed that a girl is pregnant with Jordan’s child and she demands for a father’s name. However, Maheep and Jordan offer her money to shut her mouth and leave the city in Colors show Junooniyatt produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey under the banner of Dreamiyata Entertainment, is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Jordan (Gautam Vig) drowns unconscious Jahaan in the bathtub and leaves. Elahi, who passes by Jahaan’s room witnesses water on the floor coming out of the bathroom. She soon heads inside and witnesses unconscious Jahaan lying in the bathtub. Elahi (Neha Rana) is shocked and rushes to help him.

Elahi gets worried for Jahaan after seeing him unconscious Jahaan lying in the bathtub. She brings him out of the tub and pulls him out of the bathroom. Elahi tries to call the family members but fails to do so. Later, she tries to revive Jahaan and soon he opens his eyes. Elahi feels happy. Later, Elahi and Jahaan share an emotional moment.

In the coming episode, Jordan secretly speaks to someone and Elahi doubts him. Soon, Elahi decides to follow Jordan and find the secret. It is finally revealed that a girl is pregnant with Jordan’s child and she demands a father’s name. However, Maheep and Jordan offer her money to shut her mouth and leave the city. Elahi overhears their conversation and learns this shocking truth about Jordan.

Junooniyatt Ep 175 16th October 2023 Written Episode Update

Elahi tries to revive Jahaan and soon he opens his eyes. Elahi feels happy. Later, Elahi and Jahaan share an emotional moment