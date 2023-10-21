Television | Spoilers

Junooniyatt update: Seerat KILLS Elahi

Seerat pushes Elahi from the cliff and she falls inside the lake. Meanwhile at home, Jahaan feels Elahi being in danger in Colors show Junooniyatt produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment

Author: Manisha Suthar
21 Oct,2023 12:41:40
Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey under the banner of Dreamiyata Entertainment, is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Elahi (Neha Rana) shocks everyone by slapping Jordan and exposes his truth about Namrata. Jordan tries to remove Namrata from the house, but Elahi brings divorce papers from Mata Rani’s idol, demanding her freedom. Namrata manipulates the situation, claiming Elahi and Jahaan planned to demean Jordan for a divorce. Maheep shows a photo of Elahi and Jahaan to everyone resulting in Jordan (Gautam Vig) signing the divorce papers.

Elahi leaves the house, stating she doesn’t want to be with either Jordan or Jahaan. The next day in court, Elahi gets the divorce from Jordan and heads to the railway station. Jordan vows to ruin Elahi’s life, making Jahaan worry about her safety. Elahi is stuck in a fire where Jahaan comes to save her. Jahaan (Ankit Gupta) tells Elahi that she shouldn’t be alone. Elahi argues with him, but Jahaan takes her to a temple and puts sindoor on Elahi’s forehead, symbolizing their marriage. Meanwhile, Jordan discusses plans for revenge on the phone. Jahaan learns about Elahi’s attacker, and Jordan knows it’s Seerat.

In the coming episode, Elahi goes to meet Seerat at a cliff. Soon, Seerat reveals to her how she had planned all the attacks still Elahi managed to survive. Soon, Seerat plans to attack once again and remove Elahi from her life. Seerat pushes Elahi from the cliff and she falls into the lake. Meanwhile, at home, Jahaan feels Elahi is in danger.

Jordan discusses plans for revenge on the phone. Jahaan learns about Elahi’s attacker, and Jordan knows it’s Seerat.

Will Jahaan save Elahi?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

