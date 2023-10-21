Junooniyatt update: Seerat KILLS Elahi

Junooniyatt, the Colors show produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey under the banner of Dreamiyata Entertainment, is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Elahi (Neha Rana) shocks everyone by slapping Jordan and exposes his truth about Namrata. Jordan tries to remove Namrata from the house, but Elahi brings divorce papers from Mata Rani’s idol, demanding her freedom. Namrata manipulates the situation, claiming Elahi and Jahaan planned to demean Jordan for a divorce. Maheep shows a photo of Elahi and Jahaan to everyone resulting in Jordan (Gautam Vig) signing the divorce papers.

Elahi leaves the house, stating she doesn’t want to be with either Jordan or Jahaan. The next day in court, Elahi gets the divorce from Jordan and heads to the railway station. Jordan vows to ruin Elahi’s life, making Jahaan worry about her safety. Elahi is stuck in a fire where Jahaan comes to save her. Jahaan (Ankit Gupta) tells Elahi that she shouldn’t be alone. Elahi argues with him, but Jahaan takes her to a temple and puts sindoor on Elahi’s forehead, symbolizing their marriage. Meanwhile, Jordan discusses plans for revenge on the phone. Jahaan learns about Elahi’s attacker, and Jordan knows it’s Seerat.

In the coming episode, Elahi goes to meet Seerat at a cliff. Soon, Seerat reveals to her how she had planned all the attacks still Elahi managed to survive. Soon, Seerat plans to attack once again and remove Elahi from her life. Seerat pushes Elahi from the cliff and she falls into the lake. Meanwhile, at home, Jahaan feels Elahi is in danger.

Junooniyatt Ep 179 20th October 2023 Written Episode Update

Will Jahaan save Elahi?