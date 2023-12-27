Kaisa Hai Yeh Rishta Anjana Episode 159 Spoiler: Anmol Finds Mridula’s Truth

In Dangal TV’s popular show Kaisa Hai Yeh Rishta Anjana, viewers are witnessing intense drama. Now, you will see that Anmol is about to pull Mridula’s cloth from her head, but Uday comes into the kitchen, and then Anmol and Uday hear people defaming Rajat’s name. When they come to the hall, they find that Rajat’s employees are blaming him for being a bad boss. All this is Naman and Mridula’s new plan so that Rajat should not get the deal from the foreign investors.

But Anmol, with her twisty trick, brings the truth in front of every one: These employees are corrupt, and they are trying to defame Rajat. Later, the foreign investor praised Rajat. While Mridula plans a new trick, and when Anmol comes into the kitchen, she finds that rats have spoiled all the food where the investor is waiting for food. Soon, she comes up with an idea to make noodles from bottle gourd and presents them to the investor, which he likes a lot, and then calls Anmol and Rajat’s pair a match made in heaven.

Later, the investor demands for Jalebi. Then Anmol decides to make them in the hall itself as the kitchen is very dirty. Anmol also plans to teach the investor how to make Jalebi. While Anmol was cleaning the plate, she found that Mridula was the household worker, and she ran towards her but couldn’t find her. Then she finds that Mridula has mixed gunpowder in Jalebi’s dough and then runs to stop Rajat and the foreign investor.

What will happen next? Drop your views in the comments box.