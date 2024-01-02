Kaisa Hai Yeh Rishta Anjana Episode 164 Spoiler: Mridula Attacks Anmol With Broken Glass

In Dangal TV’s popular show Kaisa Hai Yeh Rishta Anjana, viewers are witnessing intense drama. Now you will see that Anmol comes to the court and asks permission to say something, which she gets to say only in the witness box. Soon, Anmol orders tea for Judge Madam, which she denies, and says before ordering him, she should ask her if she wants tea or not. Anmol explains that Divyasa should also be asked whom she wants to live with.

Soon, the Judge calls Divyasa and orders her to question a few things to her parents. After taking the suggestions from the Judge, Divyasa asks a few questions to her father, Rajat, and mother, Mridula. Rajat gives all correct answers, while Mridula fails to give even one right answer. While Naman threatens Anmol, he spills all his deeds, which she records keeps as proof.

On the other hand, at home, everyone is busy decorating the home to welcome Divyasa. Soon, Rajat and Anmol come, but family members ask them about Divyasa, and so she enters, spreading happiness in the house. Then the party begins where everyone plays and dances together. But Mridula comes drunk at the door, breaks the glass bottle, and enters the home. Naman tries to stop her, but she directly goes to Anmol and attacks her with the broken glass piece, leaving her injured.

How will Anmol survive after this attack? Drop your views in the comments box below.