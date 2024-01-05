Kaisa Hai Yeh Rishta Anjana Episode 164 Spoiler: Rajat Expresses Love For Anmol

In Dangal TV’s popular show Kaisa Hai Yeh Rishta Anjana, viewers are enjoying intense drama. Now you will see that Anmol comes in front of everyone all fine, which leaves Mridula in shock. Kanchan says to Mridula that her doubt has wasted her time. As soon as Kanchan leaves, Anmol becomes unconscious, and Rajat takes her to the room.

Soon, Anmol wakes up, and Rajat asks her why she kept her life in danger. Anmol reveals that she did this for Rajat and Divyasa. On the other hand, Sunheri and Kaveri order Mridula to leave the house. Then Rajat comes in front of Mridula and asks her to go away from his life as he loves Anmol now. Anmol also shares that she loves Rajat. Mridula becomes angry and tries to choke Anmol, and she also spills beans that she has poisoned the pasta. Kanchan hears this and says that now Mridula will never get Divyasa’s custody.

Later, Sunheri talks with Anmol about her and Rajat’s marriage. Then comes Rajat in the scene and reveals that he does not love Anmol, which breaks her heart, but she pretends nothing happened and says that she also acted in front of everyone.

Will Anmol ever be able to express her love for Rajat? Share your thoughts in the comments box below.