Kaisa Hai Yeh Rishta Anjana Full Episode No 139: Anmol And Nandani Become Victims Of Amaa Ji’s Anger

In Dangal TV’s show Kaisa Hai Yeh Rishta Anjana, the audience are witnessing intense drama and in today’s episode, the drama will double as Uday asks Mridula to leave Rajat’s house because she has now divorced so that Anmol and Rajat can leave happily. Later, Uday asks Rajat to sit for Puja at his gunpoint and convinces Anmol to sit there.

On the other hand, Amaa ji plans to take revenge for her insult to Nandani, and she orders her servant to tie Nandani, and then she puts red chili mix on her body. Then, Anmol’s friend Kaju calls her and shows her what her mother is doing. Watching this, Rajat, Anmol, and Uday get shocked and ask Amaa Ji to stop. But Amaa Ji doesn’t listen to anyone, and Anmol challenges her that if she doesn’t stop them, Anmol will also apply red chilli mix on her body.

Akshaya witnesses this incident and breaks the door, stops Amaa Ji, and hugs Nandani. Then Uday leaves for home, Sunehri bathes Anmol with milk and applies ubtan. Lastly, Rajat gives ice cubes to Anmol to heal her rashes. It will be interesting to see how this puzzle of relationships will solved. Drop your views in the comments.