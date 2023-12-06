Kaisa Hai Yeh Rishta Anjana Full Episode No 140: Anmol And Rajat Come Close

In Dangal TV’s show Kaisa Hai Yeh Rishta Anjana, viewers are entertained with a gripping storyline. And now, the audience will see that Kalyani Bua will order Rajat to marry Anmol after ten days. Hearing this, Mridula couldn’t hold her tears. On the other hand, Uday forces Amma ji to apply ubtan on Nandani’s body.

Late at night, Anmol feels hungry and goes to cook noodles. While she was taking the noodles box, Anmol got hung on the furniture; Rajat noticed this and planned to rescue her. As Rajat was taking Anmol down, she fell into Rajat’s arms. Later, the duo cooked Maggie together. However, while eating, Rajat shares with Anmol that they have to get married in 10 days, leaving Anmol in shock.

The next morning, Mridula threatens Rajat not to marry Anmol, but Kalyani Bua makes it clear to Mridula that this time, Rajat has to marry as it is a matter of her daughter Nandani’s life. At the same time, Rajat also explains to Mridula that for the sake of everyone, he has to do this. Watching all this chaos, Naman blames himself and starts slapping; noticing this, Anmol stops Naman and clears that he is not at fault. While Naman asks for a chance from Anmol to sort everything out, Anmol straightforwardly denies his proposal.

What do you think will happen next? Drop your views in the comments.