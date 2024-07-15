Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Serial Twist: Amruta gets spiked; Virat comes to the rescue

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Virat (Arijit Taneja) and Amruta (Sriti Jha) succeeding in exposing Isha. However, their efforts to expose the fact that Priyanka was the master planner failed. As a result of it, Priyanka remained untouched. On the other hand, we saw Amruta get a job offer at Singapore and Bhavani forced her to go for the interview and get the job and leave the country for her own good.

The upcoming episode will see Priyanka (Pratiksha Honmukhe) planning to harm Amruta. As we know, she sent laddoos that had peanut in them to Amruta saying it was sent by Dildar. Amruta was about to go for her interview. On the other side, Dildar will ask Virat to stop Amruta from going abroad. The episode to air will see Amruta consuming it, and getting unwell. Virat will notice Amruta being in trouble and will go to the rescue. We hear that a romantic ambience will also set in as Amruta will lose her senses and will dance with Virat.

What will happen next?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show.