Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Serial Twist: Amruta to perform Vat Savitra puja for Virat; Priyanka attempts to stop it

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen the shocking accident of Virat (Arijit Taneja) giving a new turn to the love story tale. As we know, Priyanka’s (Pratiksha Honmukhe) entry not only made Virat jittery and tense, but also ruined the togetherness of Amruta (Sriti Jha) and Virat. Amruta was forced to go back to her house. Virat met Amruta and pleaded with her to help him. However, Amruta refused to help him in his game against Priyanka, but motivated him to handle it alone. Virat was so broken from within that he told Amruta that he was going far away from her, Priyanka, his family and everyone and will not come back. He met with an accident immediately after.

The upcoming episode will see Virat fighting for his life in the hospital. As we know, the doctors could not perform the surgery they intended to do, as Virat’s bleeding was profuse. Hence the surgery was stopped in between, and they waited for his bleeding to stop.

The episodes to air will see Bhavani indirectly motivating Amruta to perform the Vat Savitri puja and save her husband from the jaws of death. She will be seen telling Jahaan that whoever wishes to do the puja for their husband’s sake, should do it.

Amruta will be seen performing the Vat Savitri puja with sincerity, praying for Virat’s recovery. However, Priyanka and Ishika will try to ruin Amruta’s ritual when they will stage a protest.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Ep 212 30th June Written Episode Update

Babita blamed Amruta for Virat’s condition. However, Amruta told them that Priyanka was the reason for Virat’s tension. The doctors had to stop Virat’s surgery as there was internal bleeding. His life was under threat.

What will happen next?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show.