Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Serial Upcoming Twist: Amruta exposes Rajeev; Nimmi breaks her silence

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Amruta (Sriti Jha) saving Nimmi (Akanksha Pal) at the hotel when Rajeev tries to trade her off for a business deal. Amruta’s insistence that she would go home with them, saved Nimmi from being dragged to the bosses of Rajeev. Amruta tried to tell Babita that Nimmi was experiencing some difficulty. However, Babita scolded Amruta.

The upcoming episode will have a big drama happening during Teej. While the Ahuja family will be enjoying their time dancing and singing, Nimmi will be absent from the party. This will worry Amruta. She will go near her room to check if everything is fine. Amruta will see Rajeev beating Nimmi and she will not keep quiet. She will drag Rajeev out in front of the family.

Nimmi will also for the first time, voice her opinion and tell her family about Rajeev physically abusing her. Virat and Dildar will be shocked to know about it.

How will Virat and Dildar react to this shocking news?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show.