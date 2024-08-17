Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Serial Upcoming Twist: Amruta faces a big problem; Virat apologizes to Amruta

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Janmashtami about to provide a chaotic ambience with Virat and Amruta’s lives being in danger. We wrote about Priyanka planting a bomb and Amruta figuring out that Virat was in danger, and saved his life.

We have already seen Babita and Priyanka plan to trap the Chitnis family at the party, for the charge of stealing an expensive necklace. Priyanka has executed her plan. The upcoming episode will see Jahaan being blamed for the theft. The Chitnis family will be humiliated in front of the big crowd present. Amruta (Sriti Jha) will find it tough the situation and its consequences. Bhavani will know that they have been trapped by Priyanka.

Amruta and her family will be seen weeping and thinking about the consequences. Bhavani will be angry at Virat for his family humiliating Amruta in public. Virat will feel bad and will come to the Chitnis house to apologize to the family, and to Amruta.

What will happen next?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show.