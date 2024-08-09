Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Serial Upcoming Twist: Nimmi takes her decision; Virat and family coax her to divorce Rajeev

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Nimmi (Akanksha Pal) finally breaking her silence, and telling her family and the police about Rajeev’s aggression towards her. She showed them her bruises and agreed to file a police complaint against him. We have seen Virat (Arijit Taneja) and Dildar (Ashish Kaul) siding with Nimmi and wanting to free her from this treacherous life. However, Babita (Kishori Shahane) and Bebe argued with them about how a husband and wife have their own space, and nobody can interfere in it.

The upcoming episode will see Nimmi deciding to move on and give herself some free space. We will see her trying to get to terms with separation from Rajeev. Dildar and Virat will further plan to get Nimmi a divorce so that she is completely free from her abusive marriage.

It will be an emotional journey for Virat and Dildar aided by Amruta (Sriti Jha) in helping Nimmi go through her divorce with all confidence.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show.