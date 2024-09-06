Television | TV Serial Spoilers

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV show produced by Malhar Content Creators will see Virat's wedding drama hitting its peak with Virat filling Amruta's hairline with sindoor. Read it here.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Virat (Arijit Taneja) and Amruta (Sriti Jha) being forced to sign the divorce papers. As we know, Virat wanted to annul the marriage as he did not want Amruta to get into a major problem because of Priyanka (Pratiksha Honmukhe). On the other hand, Ishika played foul on Amruta and got her signatures by deceit on the divorce papers. Virat was stunned to see Amruta’s sign on the papers. Babita, in the meanwhile took Virat away from the house where they arranged the wedding of Virat with Priyanka.

We saw Babita spiking Virat’s coffee so that he gets into an inebriated semi-conscious state. In this state, they decide to get Virat married to Priyanka.

The upcoming episode will see big drama with Amruta sensing danger and with the help of Dildar, reaching the wedding venue. She will be shocked to see Virat’s wedding happening with Priyanka. Amruta will try to stop it but she will not succeed. Virat will be about to fill Priyanka’s hairline with sindoor, when accidentally he will end up putting the sindoor on Amruta’s hairline.

Yes, this will be the twist that will come in the show now!! We need to wait and watch whether this happens for real or there is any other twist in the tale!!

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show.