Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Serial Upcoming Twist: Virat defends Amruta before guests; calls her his wife

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Amruta (Sriti Jha) gearing up for the Mangala Gauri puja. As we know, she has organized the puja at her mother’s house. However, at the same time, Priyanka (Pratiksha Honmukhe) has planned a party at the Ahuja house. Now, it is a dilemma situation for Virat (Arijit Taneja) as his mother will want Virat to stay at the party.

The upcoming episode will see Amruta being humiliated by the upmarket ladies who have come for Priyanka’s party. They will question her closeness with Virat when Priyanka is his wife. Virat will come to Amruta’s rescue and will for the first time, announce before all the guests that Amruta is his wife. Priyanka will be shocked by this declaration. The ladies will be forced to shut their mouths. Virat will be seen taking Amruta and going to her house.

As we know, Virat got shagun for Amruta for the Mangala Gauri vrat by gifting her a saree, bangles etc. He also applied haldi kumkum on her, which startled Amruta.

What will happen now?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show.