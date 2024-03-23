Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Spoiler: Abhiraj creates a misunderstanding between Amruta and Virat

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond and Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Amruta (Sriti Jha) and her mother Bhavani (Hemangi Kavi) being in danger with the gas cylinder. As we know, Ishika has tampered with the tube of the cylinder in which she has made a hole. Amruta and Bhavani were about to cook food, and were about to light the stove. We saw Babita diverting everyone’s attention by falling sick so that Ishika could work on her move. Virat saw Ishika coming from the terrace and suspected her. He even went to the place to check on everything, but did not find anything amiss.

We saw how Virat saved Bhavani and Amruta after smelling gas in his hand and dress. Amruta was worried for their safety now, and wanted to investigate the matter. Dildar found Ishika and Babita’s actions suspicious and warned them.

The coming episode will see Abhiraj (Angad Hasija) playing his cards well, and instigating Amruta against Virat by showing a video of Virat being at the place just before the accident. Amruta will be shocked to know that Virat had gone to her place before the incident.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Ep 112 22nd March Written Episode Update

Virat saved Bhavani and Amruta in the nick of the time, and averted a major fire accident.

Will Amruta suspect Virat?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show. Amrita will believe in love and marriage, but Virat will not be a person believing in such emotions.