Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Spoiler: Amrita walks out of her house along with her mother and brother

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen the happy family of the Chitnis getting shattered in no time. As we know, Amrita (Sriti Jha) has always been her father’s daughter, and claims to be in Team Baba while Harsh, the son of the house claims to be in Team Aayi. Harsh and Amrita recently celebrated the 30th wedding anniversary of their parents. However, they are not aware that there exists another lady in their father’s life who is trying to get into their life too.

We saw Ishika entering the Chitnis house and Jayesh introducing her to her kids as the love of his life. Amrita and Harsh were shocked. Bhavani tried to send Ishika out of the house, when Jayesh intervened and told Bhavani that she needed to leave her house. Jayesh assumed that Amrita who is always with him, will decide to leave her aayi. He will try to convince Harsh to stay with him.

However, Amrita, in the coming episode, will take the big stand of walking out of her father’s house along with her mother and brother. She will scold her mother for forgetting herself, in her quest to keep her family happy. Jayesh and Ishika will try their best to stop Amrita. But Amrita will tell her father that she does not have a right to stay in the house where her mother cannot stay.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Ep 5 1st December Written Episode Update

How will Amrita handle life along with her mother and brother now?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show. Amrita will believe in love and marriage, but Virat will not be a person believing in such emotions.