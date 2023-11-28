Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Spoiler: Amrita’s awkward moment in Virat’s yacht

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has started on a good note. As we know, the roka of Virat’s sister Nimrit has been fixed with the son in the Shekhawat family. The roka and celebration is happening on the yacht. We saw the dashing entry of Virat (Arijit Taneja) where he came flaunting his riches, triggering out notes on the way. Amrita (Sriti Jha) has also come to the place to get Virat’s biometrics done so that the bank can release the money demanded by the Ahujas.

The coming episode will see Virat getting late to get into the yacht and running to catch it. Seeing this, Amrita will also run behind him. When Virat will enter the yacht, his manager will ask him to help out Amrita too. Without even knowing who she is, Virat will help Amrita get into the yacht. However, her slipper will be lost and she will have a big fall. Later, she will pester the manager to allow her to meet Virat soon. However, he will ask Amrita to eat something. Virat on the other hand, will notice this lady in a pink saree and will assume that she is an uninvited guest at the yacht. He will see her eating and will have a wrong impression in his mind.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Ep 1 27th November Written Episode Update

It was Amrita’s parents’ anniversary. Amrita’s father wanted to tell Amrita a big secret. Amrita’s mother made her meet an alliance. However, Amrita had to go to work to get the biometric signatures of rich Virat Ahuja

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show. Amruta will believe in love and marriage, but Virat will not be a person believing in such emotions.