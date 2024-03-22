Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Spoiler: Amruta and Bhavani’s life in danger

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Amruta (Sriti Jha) and family suffering innumerable problems during their stay on the terrace of the building. We wrote about the power outage happening, which Amruta blamed on Virat (Arijit Taneja). Later, there was a sudden gas leak which prompted Amruta to break the glass door of the Ahujas, resulting in Virat getting injured. Amruta nursed his wounds and felt sorry about what she did.

The coming episode will see Ishika planning something vicious against Amruta and family. She will stealthily make a hole in the pipe of the cylinder. Bhavani and Amruta will together stand near the stove to make pooranpoli. There will be a cylinder blast when the stove will be lit.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show. Amrita will believe in love and marriage, but Virat will not be a person believing in such emotions.