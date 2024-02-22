Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Spoiler: Amruta decides to apologize to Virat

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Amruta (Sriti Jha) fighting her own emotional battle after her alliance with Gautam was broken by Virat (Arijit Taneja). As we know, there was huge drama with Virat ruining the future of Amruta when he got the engagement stopped. Amruta quit her job as Virat’s banker, thus putting her and her family under immense financial pressure.

Virat wanted Amruta to apologize and request for her job. But Amruta was in no mood to apologize for nothing at all. This battle between Virat and Amruta has put them in a tough situation. The common factor is that both Amruta and Virat are pained and are going through a lot after humiliating the other.

The coming episode will see Amruta get into bigger trouble when she will start to look for a job. She will need immediate money to run her family. As she will be contemplating getting into a meagre job, Bhavani will fall sick. She will need dialysis again, and this will worry Amruta.

Amruta will tell herself that she has no option left but to apologize before Virat and get her job back.

Aaji felt that she was responsible for all the problems that the family was encountering now. While Amruta looked for a job, Virat made sure she did not get the job.

Will Amruta do the same?

