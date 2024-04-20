Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Spoiler: Amruta follows Ishika; wants to find her partner in crime

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama where Virat (Arijit Taneja) boldly stepped forward and blamed the society for being biased towards a divorced man while the divorced female got taunted for all her life. Virat wrote the words Divorcee and Besharam Talaqshuda on his hand, and belittled his mother’s intentions. However, we saw Babita playing on, pretending as though she will find the mehendi girl and take her to task. But the reality was that Babita was responsible for this fiasco and she had hired the girl to write what she wrote on Bhavani’s hand.

The upcoming episode will see Amruta being adamant about finding out Ishika’s involvement in tarnishing her family’s image. She will follow Ishika in the wee hours of the night, as Ishika will go out to meet someone important. Amruta will want to know who is favouring Ishika by being her partner in her crime.

Abhiraj (Angad Hasija) as well as Virat will be coming to the place where Ishika will be present.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Ep 140 19th April Written Episode Update

Virat wrote the words Besharam Talaqshuda on his hand, thus supported Bhavani.

Will Amruta yet again misunderstand Virat?

