Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Spoiler: Amruta gets a big clue; will she identify the culprit?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Amruta (Sriti Jha) and Virat (Arijit Taneja) being determined to nab the culprit who caused the leakage of the pictures. They have succeeded in getting Suresh arrested. As we know, Suresh slit the hand of Virat and he started bleeding. With him being under the weather, Amruta took charge and decided to keep a watch on what Suresh’s statement was, about the person who made him do it. We saw Amruta promising Virat that she would come home with the name of the person.

The upcoming episode will see Amruta going to the police station. To her shock, she will get to know that someone has bailed Suresh out. She will go behind the lady who will be responsible for the bail. Though Amruta will not be able to see the lady’s face, she will see a ring that the lady has worn on her finger. She will recollect seeing it on the hand of the hooded guy who had taken the envelope away from her.

It will be interesting to see whether Amruta will be able to decipher that the ring belongs to Babita Ahuja.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Ep 173 22nd May Written Episode Update

Virat and Amruta got Suresh arrested. However, Suresh caused an injury on Virat’s hand which forced him to rest at home. Amruta went to the station to find out the name from Suresh.

What will happen next?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show. Amrita will believe in love and marriage, but Virat will not be a person believing in such emotions.