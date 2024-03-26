Television | Spoilers

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Amruta (Sriti Jha) being upset with the gas cylinder blast that happened at her house. We saw Abhiraj (Angad Hasija) instigating Amruta against Virat (Arijit Taneja) and telling him that it was a possibility that Virat leaked the gas and later tried to save them. Amruta believed in it and blamed Virat for the mishap. Later, Virat got inebriated and ruined a job opportunity for Amruta by coming in between her virtual interview and talking ill of Amruta.

We also saw Abhiraj asking Amruta to never give up and fight against Virat and show his true colours to one and all. Amruta vowed to take revenge against Virat, which made Abhiraj happy.

The coming episode will see Amruta and the Chitnis family having a happy moment celebrating Holi. However, their happy moment will be tarnished by a piece of shocking news. Babita will tell Amruta and her family about Ishika and Jayesh all set to marry. Babita will announce their Roka ceremony which will dampen the spirits of Amruta.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Ep 115 25th March Written Episode Update

Amruta lost a job opportunity owing to the interference of Virat. Amruta vowed to seek revenge.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show. Amrita will believe in love and marriage, but Virat will not be a person believing in such emotions.