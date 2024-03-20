Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Spoiler: Amruta injures Virat

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Amruta (Sriti Jha) and family living in the terrace area adjacent to the Ahuja bungalow. As we know, Amruta believes that Virat is the reason for Jahaan losing her home and wants them to return it to Jahaan. Amruta and family face a lot of problems during their stay and Amruta believes that Virat is responsible for each one of their problems.

There was a power outage on the terrace and we saw Amruta getting angry at Virat for causing it. Also, there have been constant fights between Amruta and Virat, Babita as they now live close by.

The coming episode will see Amruta and her family face another problem. They will be shocked when there will be a gas leak out in the terrace, which will make breathing impossible for the family. Jahaan will faint and Bhavani will not be fine in health. Amruta will have no option left but to break the glass door of the Ahuja house so that they can go in there and breathe better. However, when she will hit the glass door with the rod, Virat will be standing near the door, and he will get injured by the shattered glass pieces.

