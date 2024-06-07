Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Spoiler: Amruta nurses a broken heart; Virat makes Amruta wear mangalsutra

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Virat (Arijit Taneja) marrying Amruta (Sriti Jha) by force. We saw the big drama of Virat telling Amruta that he would give her a hell of a life after marriage and that can be the biggest punishment she would get. Virat brought Amruta home, and what followed was mayhem with Babita getting the shock of her life. Amruta tried to annul her marriage by seeking a divorce.

The upcoming episode will see Amruta crying over her fate. She would tell herself that she had finally lost her heart to someone and had trusted someone so dearly. Amruta will think of Virat taking the drastic step of marriage, and will tell that he broke her heart. On the other hand, Virat will decide to bring Amruta home so that no law can separate them. He will lift a sleeping Amruta from her home and lock her in the washroom.

Finally, when the lawyer will come with a court order to annul the wedding, he will put the mangalsutra on Amruta so that no law can split them apart.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Ep 188 6th June Written Episode Update

Amruta called home a lawyer to annul her wedding with Virat. However, Virat sent the lawyer back by saying that he would not sign on them.

What will happen now?

