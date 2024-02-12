Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Spoiler: Amruta slaps Virat

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen a big drama with Dnyaneshwari (Usha Nadkarni) getting to know from Virat (Arijit Taneja) about Jayesh living with Ishika and having divorced Bhavani. The family mess up further resulted in Amruta’s (Sriti Jha) engagement with Gautam getting broken. Aaji was not able to take one shock after the other and she had a massive heart attack. She fainted leaving Amruta and others in the family shocked.

We saw Amruta and Harsh taking Aaji to the hospital where her treatment started. In the coming episode, Jayesh and Ishika will come to meet Aaji but Amruta will tell Harsh to not allow non-family members to meet Aaji.

On the other hand, we saw Virat getting drunk and hallucinating dancing with Amruta.

The coming episode will see Amruta and Virat coming face to face again. Virat will mock Amruta and her family and will ask where the senior member of their troupe is. He will refer to Aaji without being aware that she is not well. Amruta will not be able to handle her emotions when Virat will badmouth Aaji. She will slap Virat, which will lead to big danger. Virat will vow to teach Amruta a fitting lesson.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Ep 76 11th February Written Episode Update

Aaji had a heart attack. Harsh and Amruta decided to take Aaji to the hospital on a bike without wasting much time.

What will happen now?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show. Amrita will believe in love and marriage, but Virat will not be a person believing in such emotions.