Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Spoiler: Amruta thanks Virat for saving her life

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Virat (Arijit Taneja) doing all that he can to take Amruta (Sriti Jha) to the hospital after she got an allergic reaction on eating peanuts. As we know, Virat took Amruta in her arms and ran on the streets, to take Amruta to the hospital. He also got injured on his hand in the process of saving Amruta. Finally, he got a cart on the road on which he placed Amruta and brought her to the hospital.

The coming episode will focus on Virat’s concern for Amruta even after getting her to the hospital. He will enquire about her health condition with the doctor. Ultimately Amruta will gain her consciousness and the doctors will declare that she is safe.

Meanwhile, Bhavani will come to the hospital and will fight with Virat for risking her daughter’s life. As we know, Bhavani fought with Babita and the Ahuja family, and also threatened them that she will take action against them if something went wrong with her daughter.

When Bhavani will blame Virat, Amruta will tell her family that Virat is responsible for saving her life. Amruta will also be seen thanking Virat for his life-saving act.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Ep 97 5th March Written Episode Update

Bhavani got wild at Babita and the Ahujas, and threatened to sue them if anything happened to Amruta.

What will happen next?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show. Amrita will believe in love and marriage, but Virat will not be a person believing in such emotions.