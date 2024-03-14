Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Spoiler: Amruta’s family gets homeless; stay on the terrace of the building

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Amruta (Sriti Jha) proving her innocence and getting Tara arrested. However, she has not been able to prove Rajeev’s involvement in the big scam. Amidst this, Ishika has thrown the next threat for Amruta, Jahan and family. As we know, she got Jahan’s house by deceit, for the money needed for Amruta’s bail. This has rendered the entire family homeless.

The coming episode will see Amruta going through a big trauma when she will know that Jahan has lost her house for her sake. Amruta will be seen weeping. Virat (Arijit Taneja) who has got to know of them becoming homeless, will be seen urging his friend Shekhar to find a house for Amruta and help them indirectly. However, Amruta will be seen blaming Virat for them being homeless. Though Virat will tell her that he has no hand in this development, Amruta will not be ready to hear it. Amruta and family along with Jahaan will later, take possession of the terrace and will start staying beside the penthouse of Babita Ahuja.

The Ahujas will be stunned to see the entire family staying on the terrace.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Ep 104 13th March Written Episode Update

Amruta found out that Jahan had lost her house in the bid to get her out on bail.

What will happen next?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show. Amrita will believe in love and marriage, but Virat will not be a person believing in such emotions.