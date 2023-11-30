Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Spoiler: Babita humiliates Amrita

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Amrita (Sriti Jha) being at the receiving end after her talk with her brother on the Ahujas giving dowry, got overheard by the Ahujas. Babita (Kishori Shahane) created a big scene, humiliated Amrita and even broke her laptop. When things went out of control, Amrita used the flare gun and shot it up in the sky, thus indicating to the police to help out. This enraged Babita more.

The coming episode will see Amrita getting back to her house right on time for the party of her parents organized on the terrace of the building she stayed in. However, Amrita will not be aware of the Ahujas buying the penthouse and having exclusive rights over the terrace.

Amrita and the entire building members will be having a fun time, celebrating the anniversary of Amrita’s parents when the Ahujas will enter their house. Ishika the interior designer who has designed the Ahuja house will be the same lady who loves Jayesh Chitnis.

The Ahujas will be shocked to see the dance and music going on, on the terrace. Virat (Arijit Taneja) will try to talk to the concerned people when Amrita will fall over him and both of them will fall into a pool of water. Later, Babita will get angry that Amrita is again ruining her moment. Babita will humiliate Amrita yet again, this time before her own family.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Ep 3 29th November Written Episode Update

Babita got angry at Amrita when she overheard her talk on dowry. Amrita was humiliated by Babita who even broke her laptop. However, Amrita shot the flare gun and got the yacht stopped.

How will Amrita react?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show. Amrita will believe in love and marriage, but Virat will not be a person believing in such emotions.