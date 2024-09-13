Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Spoiler: OMG!! Virat cannot bear his mother Babita’s deceit; goes missing

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Babita (Kishori Shahane) spiking her son Virat’s (Arijit Taneja) coffee with an intention of getting him married to Priyanka. However, Amruta (Sriti Jha) stopped the wedding at the right time, and got Priyanka and Ishika arrested. But Babita escaped scott-free even after planning big against her own son. Amruta suspected Babita when she was instrumental in getting Priyanka and Ishika out of jail.

Virat was worried about Amruta as she went out of the Teej function organized by Bhavani Chitnis. We already wrote about a video recording of Babita spiking Virat’s drink being played, which will stun one and all. Virat will be shocked to see Babita’s act and will not know how to react.

The upcoming episode will see Virat being shattered by his mother’s act. As we know, Virat and Babita shared a great bond, and for Virat, his mother was everything. To see this trust being shattered, will be tough for Virat to take.

He will go missing from the house and no one will know about his whereabouts. Babita will be frantic on Virat’s cold reaction. The others in the house will worry about Virat’s wellbeing.

What will happen next?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show.