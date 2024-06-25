Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Spoiler: Priyanka claims to be the wife of Virat; shocks Virat

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen the return of Priyanka (Pratiksha Honmukhe) into the life of Virat (Arijit Taneja). She bumped into him at Goa, and Virat has been stressed out from that point in time. He got unwell too, and Amruta had to bring him home and nurse him back to health.

We saw Virat being in a dilemma as Amruta had accepted her responsibilities of being in the house. Virat wondered what made her cheat his mother for money, when she had not taken any money.

We wrote about Dildar and Babita’s wedding anniversary celebrations coming to a screeching halt with the entry of Priyanka. Priyanka will come to the party and will call herself to be the wife of Virat Ahuja. She will later show proof of the fact that they are not a divorced couple yet. She will legally tell Virat that he never did sign the divorce papers, and that leaves her as his wife even now.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Ep 206 24th June Written Episode Update

Virat got better in health. Amruta made all arrangements for the wedding anniversary of Babita and Dildar.

How will Virat go through this phase in life?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show.