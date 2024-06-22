Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Spoiler: Priyanka comes to the Ahuja house; Virat questions her intentions

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Priyanka (Pratiksha Honmukhe) entering Virat’s (Arijit Taneja) life all over again to create a new turmoil. Virat has been inconvenienced by her presence, and Amruta (Sriti Jha) realizes his sorrow. Virat and Amruta shared a private moment when Virat chose to be alone with Amruta, talking about how tough the day was for him. Virat wanted Amruta to be with him, as he passed away. Amruta was with him all through the night, and it was a difficult moment for her too.

The upcoming episode will see Amruta nurse Virat and take care of him, when he will be ill. With the duo coming back home right in time to celebrate the wedding anniversary of Babita and Dildar, there will be happiness in the Ahuja household. However, Priyanka will come to the party and ruin the happy moment. She will call herself the wife of Virat, to which Virat will intervene and tell her that Amruta is his wife.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Ep 203 21st June Written Episode Update

Virat spent time with Amruta, talking about how the day was heavy for him. He took the help of alcohol and Amruta to find some relief.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show.