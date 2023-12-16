Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Spoiler: Virat and Amrita perform the Kudmai function of Nimmi

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen Virat (Arijit Taneja) and Amrita (Sriti Jha) locking horns. Virat has been subjecting Amrita to torture by giving her non-stop errands to perform. He has hired her as the bank relationship manager but is giving her all the weird tasks to perform at his house.

We saw how Virat hid Amrita in his room after she was intoxicated. The family saw Virat with Amrita and created a big scene. Later, Amrita was called for Nimmi’s engagement ceremony. Babita had promised Nimmi that her brother and sister-in-law would together perform the Kudmai function where they will put the chadawa on Nimmi.

The coming episode will see Amrita being subjected to putting halwa in bowls for the after-function food program. She will be instructed by Babita to come and keep the dish outside.

Babita will introduce an alliance by name Sanjana to Virat. She will want them to perform the Kudmai function as a couple. Virat will protest initially, but will be forced by his mother.

While Virat and Sanjana will bring forward the chadawa to put on Nimmi, Sanjana will trip and she will fall. Amrita who would have come there to keep the sweet tray, will hold the chadawa in her hand, and it will fall on Nimmi’s head. This way, Virat and Amrita will be destined to do the Kudmai of Nimmi.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Ep 19 15th December Written Episode Update

Amrita was called for Nimrit’s engagement. While she was decorating the area with flowers, she fell from the steps and landed in Virat’s arms. The family saw them hand in hand.

What will happen next?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show. Amrita will believe in love and marriage, but Virat will not be a person believing in such emotions.