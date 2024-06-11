Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Spoiler: Virat Chooses To Save Priyanka Over Amruta At The Swimming Pool?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Virat (Arijit Taneja) forcibly marrying Amruta (Sriti Jha). We saw how Virat vowed to make her life a living hell. However, Dildar, Virat’s father turned the tables and got Amruta inside the house as the daughter-in-law. We saw him perform her Grahpravesh too. We wrote about Virat leaving for Goa for a business trip. Dildar made sure to send Amruta too along with Virat to Goa.

The upcoming episodes will see Virat and Amruta spending some private time in Goa. However, amidst this, there will be the stunning entry of Virat’s ex-wife, Priyanka into the story plot. Priyanka’s character will be played by Pratiksha Honmukhe. Amruta will fall into the swimming pool. When Amruta will call Virat for help, he will come running in. In fact, he will see Priyanka in water, and will run to save her. Virat will leave Amruta perplexed and will end up saving Priyanka.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Ep 192 10th June Written Episode Update

Dildar got the Grahpravesh done of Amruta. It was not liked by Virat and Babita. However, Dildar blessed Amruta with gifts and wishes.

How will the Amruta-Virat-Priyanka equation be like?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show. Amrita will believe in love and marriage, but Virat will not be a person believing in such emotions.