Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Spoiler: Virat confronts Rajeev

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Amrita (Sriti Jha) seeing Rajeev meeting his girlfriend Tara. She was shocked to see that Rajeev was planning to cheat Nimrit and later leave her after marriage. She clicked a picture of Rajeev hugging his girl.

We wrote about how Amrita decided to tell Virat (Arijit Taneja) and Nimrit the fact.

The coming episode will dwell on this revelation where Amrita will muster courage and will show the picture to Nimrit. Nimrit will start crying. Amrita will tell Virat that she saw Rajeev with the girl, and that she had also come to their function in the guise of a waitress.

Virat will get angry and will immediately go to confront Rajeev. He will hold Rajeev’s collar and will question him on who the girl is who he met the previous day. Rajeev will be shocked to know of this. Rajeev will immediately tell them that she is named Tara.

Amrita will be shocked to know that Rajeev blurted out the truth so soon.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Ep 30 26th December Written Episode Update

Amrita spotted Rajeev with a girl. She overheard their conversation and got to know that Rajeev was cheating on Nimrit and intended to divorce her after marriage.

What is Rajeev’s plan? Will he target Amrita again?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show. Amrita will believe in love and marriage, but Virat will not be a person believing in such emotions.