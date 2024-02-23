Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Spoiler: Virat decides to go to London

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Amruta (Sriti Jha) and Virat (Arijit Taneja) having a big misunderstanding that has ruined their rapport. Virat feels that Amruta let out his biggest truth about being a divorcee and also feels that she made the slap video go viral. However, he is not aware of Amruta being innocent. On the other hand, Amruta holds angst over Virat as he ruined her engagement with Gautam and was the main reason for her marriage being halted.

We saw how Amruta was on the lookout for a job. Virat who knew this, made sure that she did not get any job opportunities. However, we saw Dildar being generous enough to get Amruta a job in Delhi. Dildar even wished well for Amruta and asked her to do well in her new job. He wanted Amruta to go out of Virat’s life so that Virat could move out of the anger and resentment related to Amruta.

The coming episode will see Virat deciding to move on in life and not ruin his life thinking about how to get back at Amruta. He will tell his family that he will go to London to take care of the business setup there. He will also plan to take the family along.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Ep 86 22nd February Written Episode Update

Amruta got a new job in Delhi and decided that she would soon relocate with her entire family to Delhi.

What will happen now?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show. Amrita will believe in love and marriage, but Virat will not be a person believing in such emotions.