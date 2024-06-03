Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Spoiler: Virat loses trust in Amruta; vows to wreck her life

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV television show produced by Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Virat (Arijit Taneja) being shown the truth that his mother has wanted him to see. The tables have turned against Amruta (Sriti Jha) and Virat has been shown all the proof to frame Amruta as the culprit who leaked the pictures, sent Virat to jail, and ill-treated his mother to the extent of pushing her before a truck. Virat has believed everything and now holds vengeance against her.

The idea of Babita (Kishori Shahane) in framing Amruta was to get her out of Virat’s life. However, her plan will eventually end up failing, as Virat will forcefully wed Amruta, in order to wreck her life.

The upcoming episode will see Virat breaking down, thinking of the pain his mother must have undergone at the hands of Amruta. He will lose trust in Amruta and will vow to make her life a living hell.

As per the promo that has been on air, Virat will end up marrying Amruta by force. He will take the marital vows that he will wreck her life. It will now be interesting to see if Virat will bring his newlywed wife to his house, in order to start her torture-filled life. In that case, we wonder how Babita will react to this twist of fate.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Ep 184 2nd June Written Episode Update

Virat was shocked to see the video of Babita pleading before Amruta to spare her, and eventually Amruta pushing her before a truck. This was the last nail in the coffin of Virat and Amruta’s blossoming relationship.

What will happen now?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show. Amrita will believe in love and marriage, but Virat will not be a person believing in such emotions.