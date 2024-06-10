Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Spoiler: Virat plans a business trip to Goa; Amruta accompanies him

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Dildar (Ashish Kaul) giving Virat’s (Arijit Taneja) namesake marriage a new meaning. He accepted Amruta (Sriti Jha) as his daughter-in-law and gave her a grand welcome by performing the Grahpravesh, much to the dislike of Virat and Babita. We saw Virat growing in angst, seeing the happy welcome of Amruta into the house.

The upcoming episode will see Virat and Amruta going to the Goa and spending some private time together. This track will be interesting as viewers will get to see some growing intimacy between the two.

As we know, Dildar wanted Virat to gain the new project based out in Goa. When Virat will propose to go to Goa on a business trip, Dildar will create situations where Virat will be forced to take Amruta along. The newlyweds will be off to Goa, and the track focus will be on the couple for a few days.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Ep 191 9th June Written Episode Update

Dildar performed the Grahpravesh of Amruta and welcomed his daughter-in-law with a lot of love. However, Virat and Babita did not like the fact that Amruta was getting so much of prominence.

What will happen now?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show. Amrita will believe in love and marriage, but Virat will not be a person believing in such emotions.