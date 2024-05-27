Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Spoiler: Virat to forcibly marry Amruta; Amruta to hide the truth?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Amruta (Sriti Jha) finding the ring that was on the culprit’s hand, worn by Kavita Massi. She told the same to Virat (Arijit Taneja). Virat could not accept the fact that his mother’s sister Kavita could scheme something like this against him and his family. He was pained by the fact that Kavita who was from his family could do this. Virat was worried for his mother Babita who blindly believed in her sister.

The upcoming episode will see Amruta meeting the culprit finally at the mela. She will confront the culprit believing her to be Kavita, but to her shock, Amruta will find the culprit to be Babita (Kishori Shahane).

The upcoming plot has been given out via the promo that has been released. It sees the shocking sight of Virat’s marriage with Amruta. Virat looks like the angry man, who is forcibly seen marrying Amruta. He will vow to make her life hell, and the sequence of the wedding promo is shocking with fire engulfing the podium in which they marry.

So what prompted Virat to get so angry at Amruta? And does this mean that Amruta has hidden the fact of Babita being the culprit from Virat?

Guess the upcoming episodes will be interesting, also considering the fact that Virat’s ex-wife, Priyanka is also set to enter. We at IWMBuzz.com gave our readers the exclusive newsbreak of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Pratiksha Honmukhe playing Priyanka.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Ep 177 26th May Written Episode Update

Amruta believed Kavita to be the culprit. She told Virat about it. He was heartbroken to know that his mother’s sister could do this to him and his family.

What will happen next?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show. Amrita will believe in love and marriage, but Virat will not be a person believing in such emotions.