Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Spoiler: Virat undergoes hardship to save Amruta’s life

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging twists with not only Amruta (Sriti Jha), but Virat (Arijit Taneja) too, getting arrested and put in the same lockup. However, soon after Virat was granted bail and he came out. We have seen Amruta being labelled as a thief who has taken a huge sum from Virat’s bank account. However, the truth is that Rajeev and Tara have taken the money.

We have seen Tara playing a game with Amruta’s life as she will mix peanuts in the food that has come from home for Amruta. Amruta who has an allergy for peanuts, will not be able to breathe and will be miserable when Virat will spot her. Virat will take Amruta in his arms and will run out to the hospital to save her.

The coming episode will see Virat’s hardships as he will battle rain and bad weather, and will carry an unconscious Amruta to the hospital. In the middle, Virat will get injured with a nail piercing into his hand, for which a semi-conscious Amruta will tie her saree piece. Virat will finally get a cart on the road. He will place Amruta on it and will push her.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Ep 96 4th March Written Episode Update

Virat came to the jail and saw Amruta lying down on the floor, unable to breathe properly. He asked the cop to open the cell and took Amruta in her arms and understood that she needed medical help.

Will Virat be able to take Amruta to the hospital on time?

