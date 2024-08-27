Television | TV Serial Spoilers

In the upcoming episode of Zee TV's show Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, produced by Malhar Content Creators, the audience will see an interesting twist when Amruta's hands burn.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, the Zee TV television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators, the audience has seen mind-blowing twists revolving around Janmashtami celebrations. Chitnis family members begin the Janmashtami celebration preparations, during which Nimmi and Virat’s (Arjit Taneja) father also help. Witnessing this, Virat becomes happy. But he wonders who will accompany Amruta (Sriti Jha) to the Radha Krishna dance performance. But nobody reveals the secret.

In the upcoming episode, Virat is delighted to see Amruta dressed as Radha. Amruta chooses Nimmi as her Krishna for the dance performance, which once again wins his heart. However, amidst the happiness and celebrations, Priyanka conspires against Amruta and tries to ruin things.

Priyanka heats the Puja thal so that when Nimmi holds it, her hands will burn, leading to a huge drama. However, before Nimmi comes to take the thal, Amruta discovers the hot plate and insists on performing the Puja first, as this is her first Janmashtami after marriage. Everyone agrees on this. Later, Amruta brings the hot plate somehow, leading to burns on her hand, and saves Nimmi. Virat joins Amruta in adoring Krishna and notices the burn marks on Amruta’s hand, shocking him. On the other hand, Priyanka shares with Ishika that Amruta’s hand must have been burnt with the hot plate, and they become happy.