Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Upcoming Twist: Amruta traps Abir in her plan; makes him run chores for the house

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Amruta (Sriti Jha) fooling one and all that she was going to London, after being threatened by Ranveer (Arijit Taneja) to leave the place. However, the truth was that Amruta faked the plan and was very much in the same town. As for Abir, he was double-crossed by Amruta, who put his tracker inside the bag of a person travelling to London. Virat later executed his next plan of announcing his marriage to Manvi. This made Manvi tense as she wanted to complete her intention before the marriage.

We saw Amruta getting back to her mother’s house in the disguise of a maid, who had her face covered with her saree palloo. Shakuntala revealed her identity before her mother Bhavani.

The upcoming episode will see the maid making Abir (Pulkit Bangia) work overnight as she will trouble him in all ways. Abir will check on the new maid when Amruta will forcefully ask him to do household chores, and will

give him a broom and instruct him to sweep the house.

This way, Amruta will remain in her own house, without the knowledge of the Ahujas and others in the house.

What will be her next plan?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show.