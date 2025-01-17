Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Upcoming Twist: Amruta’s grand welcome into the Ahuja house; Is it a new beginning?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Amruta (Sriti Jha) and Virat (Arijit Taneja) playing a very dangerous game to expose Priyanka and get back the Ahuja property from her. As we know, the ghost track is presently on wherein Amruta is trying to scare Priyanka and Ishika and force them to confess their crimes. The whole of the Ahuja family was also seen donning new avatars and giving Virat and Amruta the needed support in their plan.

The upcoming episode will see the Ahuja family finally getting back to their abode. This entry for them into the house will be special, as they will welcome Amruta in a grand manner as their daughter-in-law. It will be a happy ambience for Virat and Amruta as their marital life will finally be on the right track with acceptance got from both families.”

However, Priyanka and Rajiv will still be on the run, and will threaten to ruin the happy vibes of the family.

What will happen now?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show.