Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Upcoming Twist: Bhavani tricks Amruta into giving her consent for marriage; Will Abir-Amruta get married?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Amruta (Sriti Jha) trying hard to make Ranveer (Arijit Taneja) recollect his lost memory and acknowledge that he is Virat. We saw Ranveer going to the doctor with Manvi to find out how he met with the accident and also about his own identity. The doctor too explained that he was Ranveer and that Manvi was his girlfriend.

Amidst this, we saw Abir (Pulkit Bangia) confide in Bhavani about his liking for Amruta. He also told her that he wanted to marry her. This brought about an eagerness in the minds of Bhavani and even Dildar to get Amruta married to Abir. On the other hand, Amruta and Babita believed that Ranveer was their Virat. We saw Bhavani asking Amruta to forget about Virat and move on and marry Abir. Amruta bluntly refused to marry Abir.

The upcoming episode will be dramatic as Amruta will be shocked to know that even Abir harbours the same feelings and wants to marry her. This will put her in a delicate situation, but she will muster courage to refuse the alliance. Bhavani will put up a fake illness drama and will force Amruta to give her consent to marry Abir. Dildar will also request Bhavani to not stir up Amruta about the thought that Ranveer could be Virat.

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show.