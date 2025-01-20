Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Upcoming Twist: Nail-biting drama at the cliff; Virat and Amruta in danger

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with Priyanka’s (Pratiksha Honmukhe) death bringing a big turning point in Amruta (Sriti Jha) and Virat’s (Arijit Taneja) lives. As we know, both Priyanka and Amruta fought for the gun which was in Priyanka’s hand. In the tussle that followed, Priyanka was shot and Amruta was traumatized. The family was happy with things getting better in their life, but Amruta was still not fine after the incident. She constantly had a fear in her mind.

Amidst this, we have seen Rajeev kidnapping Amruta from the house. The puja was happening in the house, where Rajeev came in disguise and took Amruta away.

The upcoming story will see huge drama at the cliff where it will be a nail-biting situation with Rajeev putting both Amruta and Virat’s lives in danger. There will be a big tussle with Rajeev at the end of which both Amruta and Virat will be seen hanging by a rope. It will be interesting to see how the pre-leap climax will be before the big leap will be taken.

Will Amruta and Virat see separation?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show.