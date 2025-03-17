Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Amruta and Dildar get kidnapped by Rajeev?; What will happen next?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye the Zee TV television show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators has seen engaging drama with the Holi special celebration bringing happiness as well as tension in the Ahuja house. As we know, the Ahujas got to know of Rajeev’s escape which made them tense. Nimmi started to hallucinate being in the presence of Rajeev again, and in fact, dreamt of being killed by him. Amruta (Sriti Jha) tried to comfort her and was even seen talking to Virat (Arijit Taneja) about Nimmi’s fears. Virat wanted to protect his sister and worried for her. Amruta invited Ranveer and Manvi for their Holi party. We wrote about Ranveer’s disguise during Holi to meet Amruta. There was a romantic moment too between them.

Amidst this, Rajeev entered the Holi party in the disguise of a woman. The upcoming episode will see a big drama with Rajeev trying to harm Nimmi and kidnap her. However, Dildar (Ashish Kaul) will fall prey when Rajeev will hit him and make him unconscious. When Rajeev will try to harm Nimmi, Amruta will come in between which will result in Rajeev harming Amruta too. It will be interesting to see if both Dildar and Amruta get kidnapped by Rajeev in the process.

What will happen next?

Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, is the Zee TV show produced by Mukta Dhond’s Malhar Content Creators. The show will see the return of Sriti Jha as the lead after her successful stint with Kumkum Bhagya. Arijit Taneja who was also in Kumkum Bhagya, will play the male lead in the show.